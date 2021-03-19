Sports Desk: Pitino hoping to have Lobos staff in place in coming weeks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now that he’s landed the job, Richard Pitino is ready to get to work as head men’s basketball coach at the University of New Mexico. Pitino hopes to have staff within a couple of weeks. A pair of current Lobo assistants Dan McHale and Scott Padgett, from Paul Weir’s staff, have ties to Pitino.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he is going to keep them. “One played for my father,” said Pitino. “One worked for me in the past. Great people. Great coaches. The biggest thing I told them is I’m going to make the best decision for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program and I’ve got to evaluate that. The biggest thing that I look for in staff members is work ethic is non-negotiable. You got to be in early, you got to stay late. You got to be around the clock,” Pitino said. He was formally announced as the 22nd men’s basketball head coach at New Mexico Thursday.

In other sports news, Lobos senior guard Keith McGee has entered the transfer portal. McGee opted out of the 2021 season citing COVID-19. McGee said it had a major impact on his mental and physical well-being. Before departing, McGee played in eight games with the Lobos averaging just under six points and nearly three rebounds per game.

The Mountain West has already had one team knocked out of the NCAA Tournament. Utah State an 11 seed lost to a 6-seed, Texas Tech, 65-53 Friday.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday for the first time in a whole year. New Mexico will play El Paso in the first of seven preseason games at their training site at Mesa Del Sol. Fans will be allowed to attend. “You know, even though it’s preseason I am pretty sure they are going to be in mid-season form, and for someone like me, who came on the team last year and didn’t really have the home field experience,” said New Mexico United Defender Kalen Ryden. “To be able to have fans here in Albuquerque tomorrow I think it’s going to a huge morale boost for everybody.”

Match time is set for 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ray Birmingham and his Lobo baseball team are at Kansas State for the first of three games. As of this writing, both teams are scoreless in the fourth inning.

Lastly, UFC fighter Tim Means has found something else to keep him busy. Means and his wife Brenda are now wrestling coaches for Moriarty high school.