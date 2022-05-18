ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Lobo basketball roster has come together, it has excited head coach Richard Pitino. He feels good about the future of his team, and he believes the new additions will be able to come in and make an impact.

“I think every position is going to be pushed and that’s the key to building a program is that you have some healthy competition within your locker room,” said Pitino. “We just didn’t have that at every spot last year. It was just hard.”

Meanwhile, former Piedra Vista pitch Chase Silseth recently made his MLB debut with the Angels. He picked up a win in his first start and only allowed one hit. His competitive drive is something that he has had from a young age.

When he was in sixth grade I had a teacher say you need to teach your child how to lose, because he is like just crazy,” his mom said. “Like, he is going to win, and I was like how do you teach a child to lose.”

In other news, longtime Cibola softball coach Gene Victor has stepped down after 37 years with the Cougars.

“I still got the itch, but age catches up to you. You just have to admit it at some point and time and I just think it’s time to admit it.”