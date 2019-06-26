Sports Desk: Pinchuk leaving Lobos while new assistant arrives

Tuesday on the Sports Desk, Lobos center and forward Vladimir Pinchuk has decided to enter the transfer portal. Pinchuk announced his decision through social media and thanked Lobo coaches, teammates, and fans for their support in the last two years. The 6-foot-11 Pinchuk will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.

New Lobo men’s basketball assistant, Dan McHale, has arrived and is already on the job. McHale spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Eastern Kentucky. Defense is his specialty.

“You know, I love coaching defense,” said McHale. “That’s kind of the way I was brought up. You know, having head coaching experience I think is something, because I’ve coached both sides of the ball and understand what it means to sit in that first chair.”

Lobo men’s soccer coach Jeremy Fishbein is entering the last few days of his program. He plans to stay in New Mexico and is grateful for his 18 years leading the very successful program.

“I think that’s the thing I’m proudest of, to see the men that have come out of our program and the impact they’re making,” said Fishbein. “It’s local, it’s in our country and it’s international. Guys are impactful.”

The program was caught up in UNM Athletic Department budget cuts and is officially over July 1.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United’s travel package for fans to their U.S. Open Cup matchup in Minnesota is completely sold out. The package deal sold out in eight minutes.

What’s more, UFC fighter Diego Sanchez announced Monday night that he has left Jackson & Wink Academy. Sanchez has left and returned before. He says he is leaving this time because he felt as if he was not getting enough attention as he prepares for UFC 239.

“All I know is I wasn’t learning. I wasn’t growing as a mixed martial artist,” said Sanchez.