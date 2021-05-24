Sports Desk: Phillip Martinez resigns as head coach of Manzano Football

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Manzano Monarchs Head Football Coach Phillip Martinez has resigned and will become the new defensive coordinator under Gerard Pannoni at Rio Rancho High School. Martinez said it was a difficult decision to leave the place he played and coached since 2009.

Martinez was the head coach at Manzano for three seasons. He said Rio Rancho will give him an opportunity to go to a new school district to learn and grow under a hall of fame coach. The Monarchs were 0-3 in the 2020 COVID shortened season.

In other sports news, the Highland Hornets softball team was able to do something they had never done in eight years last week. They won a game. “Our goal was to win at least one game for this season,” said Highland senior Jada Toledo. “For me, I wanted to win because it’s my last season.”

Head Coach Chris Jones is in his third season with the team and was delighted to see them win not only one, but two games. The Hornets beat the Rio Grande Ravens and the Del Norte Knights this season. “It was very nice to see and it’s a humbling experience, but to see them enjoy that, a lot of them have put in the work of course and they deserve it,” said Jones.

Highland plays at St. Pius Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Lastly, Lobos ace Justin Armbruester is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week. Armbruester dominated San Jose State in a series last weekend. Armbruester faced 26 batters, struck out 12, allowed just five hits, and walked none. He is the first New Mexico pitcher to not allow a walk in a complete game since 2016.