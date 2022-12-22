ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in 2022, Vincent led the team to school record in total yards, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, while also scoring over 30 points per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lobos will keep the same system in place and promote from within to fill the DC role. Head coach Danny Gonzales will also have an elevated defensive role, as he tries to maintain some defensive consistency.

“I mean I’ll call the defense on game day,” Gonzales said. “I mean no different than I did at Arizona State and what we did some of the time this year. What we do on defense is obviously really good, and coach Long is a really good teacher and a lot of people in the country really want to do what we do on defense.”

Meanwhile the NMSU team boarded a flight to Detroit on Thursday as the team is set to play in the Quicklane Bowl on Monday.

“I know they are excited about going to a bowl game and I know they are on ESPN and all that stuff, and you know they don’t want to embarrass themselves. So, they have worked hard and I have no complaints on their work.”

In other news, the ABQ high girls basketball team is off to a 9-1 start. Senior captain Leilani Love has been a big contributor for the Bulldogs this season as she is averaging nearly 30 points and 15 rebounds per game.

“I am really having a lot of fun this season. My parents and I have talked about it, saying this is your last season and give it all you got, and I really am.”