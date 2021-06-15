Sports Desk: Paul Weir to interview for athletic director job at ENMU

FOX New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Lobo men’s basketball coach Paul Weir will be in Portales Wednesday. Weir is interviewing for the Eastern New Mexico Athletic Director position. Weir was recently selected as head coach of the U19 Canada team that will play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Latvia next month.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Wednesday in a short week. New Mexico, who played Austin Bold to a draw this past Saturday, is hosting San Antonio FC.

Lastly, Carlsbad High School has it’s first Gatorade New Mexico Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Alexa Dugan won the honor Tuesday. Dugan leads Carlsbad to a Class 5A championship and 11-0 record this past season. She had the only goal in the championship game. Dugan scored 10 goals with 9 assists this season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES