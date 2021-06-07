Sports Desk: Paul Weir to coach at FIBA Basketball World Cup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Men’s Basketball Coach Dr. Paul Weir is returning to the bench. Weir has been named head coach of Canada’s U19 team that will compete in next month’s FIBA Basketball World Cup in Latvia.

The event runs from July 3 through July 11. Canada will compete in Group A with Senegal, Lithuania, and Japan. Weir was an assistant coach on the U19 team from Canada that won a gold medal in Egypt back in 2017.

Weir released a statement expressing his excitement and gratitude for getting another run with the team. “Having been a part of this experience before, I am incredibly grateful to be able to take this journey again with an amazing group of players and staff,” said Weir. Weir coached his last of four seasons at New Mexico last year. He was released after a 6-16 season. Weir was 58 and 63 overall at New Mexico.

In other sports news, former WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo is getting back in the ring for the first time since losing his title belt in his first defense back in January. Leo is fighting Aaron Alameda at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas June 19. Leo is 20-1. Alameda is 25-1. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime.

Claressa Shields will make her transformation from boxing to MMA Thursday. She will make her debut as a PFL card headliner when she squares off against 3-6 Brittany Elkin. Shields, a world boxing champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, said she is well prepared for her MMA debut.

“I feel totally comfortable to get ready to go in there on June 10 and I feel like I’m prepared,” said Shields. “I feel like I’m over-prepared. I’ve been doing a lot of sparring with some great people, you know, some great champions and past champions and everybody just been putting into me, giving me everything I need for the fight. So, I’m super confident that I can come out victorious and make a great transition.” The fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are four wins away from 1,200 franchise victories. The Isotopes and Las Vegas Aviators are playing game 5 of 6 Monday night. The series is tied at two wins each.