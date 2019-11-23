Sports Desk: Paul Weir talks about Lobo defense; Rio Rancho FB ready for semifinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Lobos head basketball coach Paul Weir finally got a victory against the team he used to coach. Weir’s Lobos got 24 points from JaQuan Lyle in a 78-77 victory over New Mexico State Thursday night.

“The most encouraging thing about it is that all I preached in the fall is that we are going to win with defense,” said Weir. “I think we will be a good offensive basketball team. We have the ability and the talent, and hopefully, the patience to be good, but defensively is where we had to dig in.”

The 5-1 Lobos will play Auburn in Brooklyn, New York for the semifinals of the Legends Classic on Monday.

The Lobo women will play again Thursday at the Cancun Challenge in Cancun, Mexico. The Lobos will play Missouri on Thursday and West Virginia on Friday.

Meanwhile, Texas transfer and senior forward Jordan Hosey is getting settled in as a Lobo. She had a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds in a win at UTEP last Tuesday. She is still working on that thin air.

“The altitude is still getting to me here and there, but it’s different,” said Hosey. “I’m loving it. The atmosphere is completely different on game day. I’m not used to that, but I really do love it.”

Lobo football will host Air Force on Saturday at noon. The 2-8 Lobos are trying to end a seven-game losing skid and know they will get a huge dose of the triple option from the Falcons’ offense.

“You know schematically they are always a nightmare, their offense, it is. I mean, nobody really stops them,” said head coach Bob Davie.

The Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds football team is going bowling. The Greyhounds have accepted an invitation to play in this year’s Heritage Bowl to face Southern Arkansas on December 7. It’s the third time in the history of the school that the Greyhounds have been invited to play in a Division II bowl, and the third time in the last five years.

The Rio Rancho Rams are heating up in the playoffs. The four-seed Rams will get another crack at league rival and top-seed Volcano Vista in the Class 6A semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at Nusenda Community Stadium.

The Grants Pirates are going to the semifinals for the third time in school history. This year’s team wants to be the first-ever to make it to the final game. The Pirates are playing top-seed and undefeated Bloomfield in the Class 4A semifinals.

Jackson and Wink-trained champion Jon Jones has a title defense set for February 8, 2020. Jones is scheduled to meet Dominic Reyes as the headliner of a UFC card that has not yet been assigned a number. It will be Jones’ 15th title defense.