Sports Desk: Paul Weir calls first loss a good test; Cleveland Storm ready for the road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not the result they wanted, but the first road game for Paul Weir and his Lobos did provide what coach called “a good test.”

“We didn’t necessarily pass with an ‘A’ because that would have been a win,” said the Lobos head coach Weir. “I don’t come away with this very disappointed about our team, because I think we still have a great ceiling and I think we still have a chance to be a very good basketball team.”

The Lobos lost 66-63 at UTEP on Tuesday night. JaQuan Lyle scored 19 points in the setback. He even fired off a three-point shot that went in, but did not make it before time expired. It would have tied the game at 66 and forced overtime. The Lobos are at another rival, New Mexico State, on Thursday.

Former NBA and Lobo basketball star Kenny Thomas is in the Duke City hoping to get a sports complex jump-started. Thomas is working with City Councilor Ken Sanchez on the project.

“We’re looking at building a sports complex and we already got a little over $3 million, and we’re looking at getting all the way up to $10 million,” said Thomas. “You know, the new session is coming up January-February, so trying to get people to rally and support this because the biggest thing is for these kids to stay off the street, give them an opportunity to be able to go somewhere.”

Out of 83 scholarship players, only 57 are available for the Lobos as they get ready to host Air Force Saturday. Injuries and other issues have caused the deficit. It couldn’t come at a worse time as the Lobos get ready to face a solid Falcons team.

“There talent level right now, starting with that, is the best since I’ve been at New Mexico,” said Davie. “I don’t know. I go back to my days before when we played them back when I was at another place. They were really talented. This is one of the most talented Air Force teams that I’ve seen.”

The Lobos and Air Force have a noon start Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium.

San Diego State coach and former Lobo coach and player Rocky Long is one of three Mountain West coaches named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award.

The Cleveland Storm will play a semifinal Class 6A game at Clovis on Friday. Storm coach Heath Ridenour believes his team is playing some of its best football. It appears Clovis is doing the same. Game time is 7 p.m. on Friday night.