Sports Desk: Pacific Coast Amateur Championships tee off Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, the Pacific Coast Amateur Golf Championships will tee off Tuesday at the University of New Mexico. The best amateurs from across the world will be coming to the Duke City. For the first time in its 53 year existence, this tournament will take place in New Mexico.

“The reputation of this golf course and hosting major collegiate events, including the Tucker Invitational, really was appealing to us, one, and two, not being here before,” said Troy Andrew of the Pacific Coast Golf Association. “It’s just the stars aligned.”

Tee off for Tuesday’s championships are at 7:30 a.m. MST. For tee times, click here.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State and St. Pius Alum Tommy Sheppard was announced as the new general manager of the Washington Wizards Monday morning. Sheppard takes over after 16 years with the Wizards, serving as both an assistant general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations.

The 1991 graduate of NMSU was a member of the Aggie football team and began his career as a student assistant in media relations at NMSU. Sheppard replaces Ernie Grunfeld, who was fired in April.

Former La Cueva standout Jack Hoagland has officially qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials. The swimmer qualified for the 200 Individual Medley while competing at the 2019 Speedo Sectionals this weekend in Oregon.

Hoagland clocked a time of 2:04:07, besting the Olympic Trials standard time of 2:04:09, during the meet. The Notre Dame commit will compete at the Olympic Trials in Omaha next summer.

Elsewhere, the University of New Mexico football program has announced its kickoff times for its home schedule for next season. The Lobos opener with Sam Houston State is scheduled for a 4 p.m. MST kickoff on Aug. 31. The rest of the times are posted on the UNM Athletics website.

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Pat Valaika spoke on his up and down year, as he has been optioned to the ‘Topes four different times from the Rockies.

“It’s difficult, but it’s part of the job,” said Valaika. “You know, I feel like I have the greatest job in the world. So I mean, being in the big leagues is the ultimate goal. You know, when you are there you cherish it, but Albuquerque takes care of us here too.”

Valaika has batted .322 with the Isotopes, hitting 18 home runs with 47 runs batted in.