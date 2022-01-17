Sports Desk: Owen Smaulding’s legacy lives on at Albuquerque High

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Owen Smaulding played for the first football team at Albuquerque High in the early 1900s. Smaulding even led that team to an exhibition victory over the UNM Lobos in 1917. He was a standout multi-sport athlete that accomplished a lot, even during a time of racism and oppression.

“He is not only overcoming the obstacles of playing multiple sports, he is also overcoming the obstacles that he is having in his day-to-day community life. Like you are saying living in a segregated America at the time. The only two people that come to mind when I think are those types of athletes that could just really do anything would be Jim Brown or Bo Jackson,” said AHS football coach, Tim Johnson.

New Mexico United announced the addition of Masaki Hemmi to the technical staff on Monday. Hemmi, who goes by “Mac,” was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, and moved to Carlsbad when he was 16 years old, then Las Cruces a year later. He has played and coached for clubs across four countries and three continents and has returned to New Mexico to serve in the role of first assistant coach for New Mexico United.

Eldorado High School graduate, Zach Gentry has completed his third season in the NFL. Genry and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to Kansas City in the NFL Wildcard Round on Sunday night. Gentry played in 17 games this season and started 12, overall he finished 19 receptions and 167 yards.

UNM men’s basketball is currently riding a four-game losing skid, after a 71-63 loss on Saturday at home to Boise State. There were just over 8,000 fans in attendance for that loss to Boise State on Saturday, and while fan attendance is down at the Pit right now Head Coach Richard Pitino hopes this team can build it back up.

“We know what this place can be and I think certainly a pandemic has a lot to do with a lot of this right now, but we want to play in front of a full pit. We saw it early, but you got to win and that’s the bottom line. So, we will, we will get there. We just got to stay positive and keep working, but they have been working, they have been good,” said Richard Pitino.

UNM is now 7-10 overall and 0-4 in conference play this season. They will play at Colorado State next Wednesday at 8 p.m., that game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

UNM Women’s Basketball also played this past Saturday but this Lobo team notched their seventh consecutive victory. UNM is finding their stride at the right time, as they currently sit at the top of the Mountain West Standings with a 15-4 overall record and 5-0 record in conference play. UNM will host Fresno State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

New Mexico State guard, Teddy Allen heard some good news on Monday as he was named WAC Player of the Week. This honor comes after Allen tied a career-high of 41 points in the Aggies’ Saturday night victory over Abilene Christian.

“He scored in a variety of ways. You know, he scored on catch and shoot threes, he scored on some step backs, some dribble deals he does, and like I said after the game it wasn’t like an explosion, it was just a steady diet of baskets for him,” said NMSU head coach, Chris Jans.

This marks the second time this season that Allen has been recognized as the WAC Player of the Week. NMSU will now look to win their 11th straight game on Thursday, playing at Sam Houston at 5:30 p.m.