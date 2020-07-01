Sports Desk: No 2020 season for Albuquerque Isotopes, rest of MLB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s the news baseball fans expected. The cancellation of the 2020 season for Minor League Baseball was officially made public Tuesday, affecting 160 teams across the country. The Albuquerque Isotopes were scheduled to begin the season on April 9. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that start date became indefinite.

“It’s going to take us a while to recover from this, but this is not unexpected,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. “I guess the only unexpected part is that it took Major League Baseball this long to make an announcement. I guess in a sense a bit of a relief, to be honest with you, that this decision has been made public because it’s been very frustrating. You know, people wanted to hold on to some hope, including us. When Major League Baseball decided to go in a different direction that pretty much-sealed everything for us.”

Isotopes season ticket holders have options from getting a refund to rolling tickets over to next season. Fans who bought single-game tickets can go to Ticketmaster for a refund.

In other sports news, New Mexico State University had six student-athletes and a performance trainer test positive for COVID-19. NMSU has shutdown on campus voluntary workouts due to the positive tests.

Remember when former boxing champ Mike Tyson said UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones needed to fight him for a big payday? Jones would be down to pound. “I’m definitely am interested in fighting Mike Tyson,” Jones said. “I feel like the fight would, it could be either way. I doubt Mike Tyson would ever fight me in a MMA match so if boxing is the only way I can get the fight, I’d love to do it.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Waterson is getting back into the octagon in August. The Jackson and Wink trained fighter will face Angela Hill August 22 in Las Vegas. Waterson, the 13th ranked fighter in the strawweight division is coming off a pair of consecutive losses. She is 17-8 and 5-4 in the UFC. Hill also suffered defeat her last time out and is 12-8, 6-8 in the UFC.

Lastly, O’Brien Verdin of Artesia high is the latest student-athlete to find a space in KRQE’s The Lost Season.