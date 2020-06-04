Sports Desk: NMSU’s Nick Gonzales ready for MLB Draft

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nick Gonzales could find himself taken in the top ten picks of the Major League Baseball draft next week. The New Mexico State Aggies second baseman and National Player of the Year is projected to go as high as number seven to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzales has made himself an attractive selection with the work he has done at the plate and in the field.

“I think they are seeing the performance definitely, you know,” said Gonzales. “The work ethic and the character all shows. When you have personal meetings with them and everything that’s there and I think they see that as well. You know, it’s an incredible feeling for me. It still really hasn’t set in on how special it is. I think once draft day comes it will really sit in for me and the family, but, you know, just super fortunate and blessed to be where I am right now.”

Gonzales’s career numbers while at New Mexico State are strong. He had a 399 batting average, 120 runs scored, 89 RBI and 45 stolen bases over 128 games. The former Cienega High grad could become the highest draft pick from Tucson. One projection in April had Gonzales going to Baltimore with the second pick of the draft.

“You know, playing at a young age I always been pretty good, been able to play well, been able to hit and do everything like that, but never got the attention or really the attention like that until sophomore season and over the summer in the Cape Cod is when it really things started to take off,” said Gonzales.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the plan for Gonzales was to be in the audience at the draft. He will watch it at home with friends and family. Gonzales, who grew up as a New York Yankees fan, said he would love to play for any team that calls his name. The MLB Draft starts on June 10.

Meanwhile, Becky Lee has been a fixture in the Albuquerque Tennis community for years. Lee lost her battle with cancer this week. The former Albuquerque High girls tennis head coach was diagnosed with the illness in 2014. While at Albuquerque High Lee along with assistant and current head coach Liz Keefe won a pair of state titles in 2015 and 2016. She was 54-years-old.

Former University of New Mexico men’s basketball guard Tavian Percy has found a new basketball home. Percy, who announced his transfer last week, committed to Weber State.

Lastly, Artesia softball player Chanler Groves had one goal in mind on the diamond this season. She wanted to help her team win a third consecutive state title. It will have to remain a thought because Groves and the Lady Bulldogs senior year has taken up a spot in KRQE’s The Lost Season.