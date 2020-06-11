Sports Desk: NMSU’s Nick Gonzales goes 7th overall in MLB Draft

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with New Mexico State University stand out baseball player Nick Gonzales, as he was drafted in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Gonzales went 7th overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzales is now the highest drafted player ever to come out of New Mexico State and with a 7th overall pick, Gonzales will earn a signing bonus slot value of more than $5 million.

Sticking with baseball, former Lobo and Los Alamos native, Jared Mang was excited to start his first full season of professional baseball this year, but the current pandemic prevented that.

“Yeah it was tough you know, I had gotten a little excited about going to spring training and I drove down to Florida and I was there for 5 days and they said hey, you got to go back home. So, I got right back in the car and drove back,” said Mang.

Mang was drafted in 2019 by the Detroit Tigers, and he played rookie ball for the club back in 2019. Mang feels that he could show some great improvement this year. “I feel like I was really ready to go, I mean I spent a lot of time training in the offseason and got the chance to hit with Mitch Garver for a lot of the offseason. So, I felt like I was in a really good position,” said Mang.

Now to the world of bodybuilding, as local IFBB professional bodybuilder Jojo Ntiforo says that this current pandemic has definitely had an effect on bodybuilding, but also him personally as professional as well.

“Honestly the biggest hit was with business being closed down, not having a gym to train at, having to figure out how to keep the workouts going. Even things as simple as going to the grocery store and buying food. You know, typically I eat a high protein diet and there were a lot of certain things that were either not available or only available in moderation,” said Ntiforo.

Diet is huge for Jojo as he takes in around 4,500 calories per day to keep his size and muscle. The sport is starting to open up now though, as states are starting to open up gyms and Bodybuilding shows are now being set. Jojo says that shows are now just getting slid back a bit and he feels that he will be in good shape when he decides to compete.

“Get back into the gym and really push my training and just kind of look at the contest calendar and just kind of decide on what I want to hit. Maybe pick a show or a couple back to back, but we are looking around October or November,” said Ntiforo.

Let’s finish with Wednesday’s edition of The Lost Season, as we feature Carlsbad High School student-athlete, Brianna Santo.

“I am a 2020 graduate from the Carlsbad Early College High School, I am also a five-year varsity letterman in softball, and over the past five years, we have been two-time district champs and last year we were runner ups in the state softball tournament. Although our season was cut a little bit short, over the past five years, I have definitely made some of the best friends that I have ever had and not only in Carlsbad but in other parts of the state. Although I am not continuing my softball career I will be continuing my education through Odessa College to be an occupational health and safety manager,” Brianna Santo.