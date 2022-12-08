NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The NMSU football team met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Quick Lane Bowl to take place later this month. The Aggies are facing a Bowling Green team that had a similar run at the end of the season to become bowl eligible.

“You know, from an offensive standpoint, they’ll be a handful for our defensive people to prepare for because they can do so many things,” said Aggies head coach Jerry Kill. “They got so many different formations and they make you think. Sometimes that’s not the best thing you want to do. As a football player you want to be able to react. But, they do a great job offensively and defensively they’re very physical.”

In other news, Birima Seck has continued to progress for the Lobo men’s basketball team. During UNM’s win over WNMU, Seck recorded 11 points and eight rebounds, however he still has plenty to learn as he fouled out in only 11 minutes of action.

“You could tell that I was playing terrible defense because I fouled out,” said Seck. “I was not happy about it, but it feels great just knowing that was my career high over the other night. That means a lot for me because I worked really hard, but I got to keep improving on everything, obviously.”

Meanwhile Shai McGruder had her best game of the season against against Abilene Christian. McGruder shot a perfect 9-9 from the field while racking up 23 points. She also recorded 13 rebounds, five blocks and four steals.

Also multiple high school basketball tournaments around the state are taking place this week. KRQE will continue to provide coverage as they unfold.