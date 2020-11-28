Sports Desk: NMSU men’s basketball postpones season tip-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State men’s basketball was scheduled to tip off their season on Friday but the game has now been postponed to Sunday. Both teams agreed to have two COVID-19 tests in the week leading up to the game but their tests have not come back yet.

NMSU men’s basketball Coach Chris Jans released a statement on Friday: “While we are disappointed about today’s news, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our top priority. This is a minor bump in the road for our season and we are looking forward to Sunday.”

NMSU versus Arizona Christian University is on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and fans can watch the game on the WAC Digital Network and Comcast channel 77.

Now to MMA, Jackson and Wink trained Devin Clark made the move to headliner on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event. The original main event had to be scrapped after a positive COVID-19 test, so Clark’s bout with former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Davis is now the headliner.

The bout now changes from a three-round fight to a five-round fight and while two rounds is a lot to add at the last minute, both fighters were up for it and Devin Clark feels that he is well prepared. “Well, what I know is that I am faster and I am stronger, I am more explosive, and I can last longer. My endurance is great, I have worked on my conditioning quite a bit for this camp and just that mental toughness that I have and the confidence that I have going into this fight, I believe that will take me to the victory,” said Clark.

UFC Fight Night: Clark versus Anthony will start Saturday at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN 2.

In NFL news, the Dallas Cowboys will now play the Baltimore Ravens in week 13 on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

Now to college football, as the University of New Mexico suffered their fifth consecutive loss of the year on Thursday night. Utah State took out the Lobos 41-27, in what ended up being a terrible third quarter for UNM.

“You can’t let one touchdown turn into 28 points in seven minutes, that is all here because it is not like we are going against guys that are superior to us, and when you have an opportunity to make plays you have to make them. We are very weak-minded and we don’t handle adversity,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM now moves on to play Wyoming on Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m.

Lastly, sad news was released Friday, as Isotopes Vice President of Corporate Development Nick LoBue passed away on Friday, due to complications from COVID-19. LoBue was the former general manager of the New Mexico Scorpions and was a pivotal member of the sports community in Albuquerque for years. He touched a lot of lives in New Mexico and will be missed by many.

With deep sadness, we mourn the loss of colleague, friend, mentor & brother, Isotopes VP of Corporate Development Nick LoBue, who passed away today due to complications from Covid. Our hearts go out to Nick's family & everyone whose lives he touched. We love you Uncle Nicky. pic.twitter.com/xmdn36bBKj — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) November 27, 2020

Latest Sports News