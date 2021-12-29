Sports Desk: NMSU men’s basketball conference opener postponed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State men’s basketball will now have to wait two more days before they start WAC Play, as their conference-opening game with Seattle University has been postponed. This game was scheduled for Thursday but due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seattle U men’s basketball program the game has been postponed.

“You know, it’s kind of luck of the draw, to be honest. You know, you can’t control everybody and who they interact with and it feels like last year a little bit in terms of just waiting for that phone call or email from the trainer saying we got an issue. So, we just got to continue to hope and pray that our loved ones and our team and our program avoid it the best we can,” said Head Coach Chris Jans.

NMSU will now open their conference schedule on Saturday in Las Cruces as they play host to Chicago State at 4 p.m.

UNM men’s and women’s basketball also saw their conference openers postponed this week. The Lobo women will now open Mountain West play on Friday at Boise State with tip-off at 2 p.m. The Lobo men will open conference play on Saturday at Nevada at 7 p.m., that game will be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United announced another signing on Wednesday, as they have added a 23-year old striker to their roster, Tabort Etaka Preston. Preston joins United in his fifth season of a professional career that has included stops in the Albanian Kategoria Superiore (First Division), as well as in the USL Championship (Las Vegas Lights, Hartford Athletic.) Preston has scored 12 goals at the pro level, including five last season in Hartford.

“He really likes to get faced up and dribble at people. He is very good at creating chances for himself but also bringing other people into the play. He has an explosive first 3 or 4 steps and is able to really separate himself and create space but the thing that kind of goes missing with him is the kid really works. You know, that’s a part of our culture here is making sure that everyone that comes in are extremely hard workers,” said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

Preston is a welcomed addition to the team that Prince hopes will be an exciting and attacking squad this upcoming season. “I want to play really exciting attacking soccer. I want to really make the fans proud of what we are doing and when they come to the game. I’m expecting them to get up and out of their seats because we are putting on an entertaining product,” said Prince.

New Mexico United is set to kick off its 4th season in March.