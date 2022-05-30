NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The NMSU baseball team was selected for the Corvallis regional for the NCAA baseball tournament on Monday. The Aggies got an automatic bid following a conference tournament win, despite having a losing record for the season.

“Two weeks ago we weren’t even supposed to be here,” said outfielder Tommy Tabak. “So the fact that we get to go even compete to get in the college world series, we got nothing to lose. So all those teams that are pressing so hard because they have something to prove, we’re just going to go have fun and see what happens.”

In other news, Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia is not only fighting for in UFC 275, but he is also fighting for a new contract with UFC.

“I got to make an argument why they should bring me back,” Garcia said. “Why I’m an asset to UFC and that’s what I’m going to do on June 11th. That’s the only thing I have on my mind right now.”

Also, the UNM football team has an SEC opponent on the schedule for a second straight year. The Lobos will travel to LSU, and coach Gonzales thinks the team can learn a lesson from last year’s loss to Texas A&M.

“I think that last year there was a big belief problem,” Gonzales said. “I don’t think that out kids believed they could play at that level until the game was out of hand. And then we played then fairly even most of the second half. So hopefully our kids have a little bit better belief in their abilities. LSU is a great football team.”

Meanwhile the Duke City Gladiators are riding a three game win streak. The success has come down to the turnaround in the passing game, where quarterback Ramone Atkins and receiver Dello Davis are among the best in the league.

“Ramone is growing so much,” coach Carter said. “He’s learned a lot through these first nine games. He’s getting better every day. I’m excited for him, I’m excited to see where he’s going to go after this, and he will always be a Gladiator.”