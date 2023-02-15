ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One day after firing head men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar, NMSU held a press conference to address the state of the program. The fate of the rest of the coaching staff and players will be decided after the investigation is complete, as the recent hazing violations are only the latest scandal to hit the program this season. NMSU says the teams is in need of a complete reset.

“Our focus right now is not to rush out and seek a new coach,” said athletic director Mario Moccia. “We’re trying to get a resolution to this circumstance, but we certainly intend on playing men’s basketball next year for the aggies.”

Meanwhile, the UNM men’s basketball team is coming off a loss to Wyoming on Tuesday night. It is the fourth consecutive loss for the Lobos.

“I feel like we’re a little off our groove,” Morris Udeze said. “Some players kind of loss confidence. But, we got to all as one help some players get out of the slump.”

“I don’t think it’s one thing,” said head coach Richard Pitino. “I think everything is off. I think our guys feel like they’ve lost their spirit. They feel like they’re letting this amazing fanbase down.”

In other news, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Knuckle Mania 3 is coming to Albuquerque on Friday. UFC hall of famer Diego Sanchez and former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout are the co-main event of the evening for what could be Sanchez’ last fight.

“The way the world is going right now. I feel like God’s coming back and I’m rapture ready,” said Sanchez.

“Oh it’s going to be his last fight,” Trout said. “He already knows that I’m about to retire this cat. That’s funny. But, you know what they say about the dying Lion, the dying tiger is most dangerous. So, I have not taken this lightly, but yeah, I believe I’m going to retire him.”

Also the USA track and field indoor championships are set to take place at the Albuquerque convention center this weekend. Olympic and world class athletes will be competing, including Los Alamos native Chase Ealey.

“My whole goal this indoor season was going to be to smash the indoor record instead of just tying it. I’m kind of getting back on my feet now, so now I think that’s back on the table. A goal I have right now is to get the American record.”