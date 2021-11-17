Sports Desk: NMMI football focused on winning Junior College Football Conference

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute junior college football team is gearing up to host the Southwest Junior College Football Conference Title game on Saturday. NMMI comes in with a 9-1 record and after beating Blinn College last Saturday, this team sits at number two in the nation according to the latest NJCAA Division I weekly poll.

NMMI will host Tyler Junior College on Saturday at Wool Bowl Stadium in Roswell. The Broncos have beat this team earlier in the season but they are not overlooking them at all.

“I know we played them before but that doesn’t mean anything this Saturday, and I told the guys you know this is our home, our home field, and we have to protect it,” said NMMI Head Football Coach Kurt Taufa’asau. A win on Saturday would be huge for this program but it is also an opportunity for the 21 local players on this roster to showcase their skills in a high stakes game.

“I think everyone is really focused right now because everyone has the same goal and that’s to try and get out of this two-year school. This is the way to do it,” said Volcano Vista grad and current quarterback, Deigo Pavia.

Pavia is standing out this season as he ranked 11th in the country with 17 touchdowns. He believes in himself and this team that they can win on Saturday. “As long as we keep winning, I think there should be some recognition there and hopefully, I can keep my journey with football and play at my next 4-year school,” said Pavia.

NMMI will host Tyler Junior College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sticking with football, the Lobo Football team will play on the road this Saturday as they take on Boise State at 7 p.m. UNM is looking to snap a two-game losing skid and with just two games remaining in their season, they hope to close things out strong. This season has had its ups and downs but for redshirt senior Corey Hightower, this season has been one of his best and most memorable.

“I just didn’t get an opportunity with the last coaching staff. I have been here five years man and I didn’t get my opportunity but now I am a super senior and I am just grateful that I got the chance to actually show that I can play at this level,” said UNM DB Corey Hightower. “He has probably played the amount reps as a redshirt freshman and he is a senior, and he is just now kind of coming into his true ability at being a corner. He has become a really good player over there and very reliable,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Hightower has racked up over 30 tackles and has one interception on the year.

Meanwhile, Valley High School celebrated a softball signee on Wednesday. Valley senior softball player Aleecia Lueras signed her national letter of intent to play college softball at Fort Lewis College. “I’m very excited to be going to Fort Lewis. I think it’s going to be a new opportunity for me, I’m very excited to start playing softball there. This is where I’ve wanted to play softball for about three years now, so I’m very excited to be coached by coach Sanders, so it should be a new journey for me,” said Lueras.

She still has to play her senior season of high school this spring.