Sports Desk: NMAA to add powerlifting as 2020-2021 activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the coronavirus pandemic wiped out fall sports for student-athletes and coaches throughout the state, New Mexico Activities Association executive director Sally Marquez thought hard, hoping to come up with a solution to fill the void.

Marquez came up with powerlifting. Boys and girls will be allowed to compete in the activity safely because it is all virtual. “We talk about the emotional well being of our student-athletes and this is a way that we could do something virtually,” said Marquez. “It’s not going to cost any money. They’re going to do it at their campuses, nobody is traveling. It’s not a team versus another team at this point.”

Lifts included are squat, bench press, and deadlift. There will be 12 classes, starting at 97 pounds for the girls and 114 pounds for the boys, going all the way up to super heavyweight; practice starts on October 5. The first competition is tentatively scheduled to start the first week of November. February. The NMAA Board of Directors will meet next week to decide whether to sanction the activity. That would keep it around for more than a year.

In other sports, Lobos speedy receiver and return man Elijah Lilly said it was hard to make the decision of leaving the team. Lilly entered the transfer portal Tuesday. It’s been a tough two years for the Lobo redshirt senior, after the death of a teammate by suicide and back to back to back losing seasons.

Lilly thought it was a good time to leave for a fresh start. “With everything that just been going on the past couple of years, it’s just been hard, if I’m being completely honest,” said Lilly. “That’s really what it came down too. If I want to see myself being a better person, like just growing and maturing, then I felt like I needed to go somewhere else.” Lilly said he will take his time deciding where he will play next. He said he has three months to do so.

The Denver Broncos talked about playing without one of their best players on defense. Von Miller suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out the entire season. The Broncos will also miss his leadership.

There is talk about having an NCAA basketball tournament that would be all-inclusive, meaning all teams would get a shot. New Mexico State basketball coach Chris Jans has his take on it.

“I’m going to adjust to whatever the NCAA decides to do. I’m not going to waste a lot of time thinking about it, talking about it because, trust me, they’re not calling up Chris Jans asking him what he wants to do. So, I’m just going to roll with the punches man, ” said Jans.

Serena Williams has advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals for an 11th straight time.