Sports Desk: NMAA cancel all competition scheduled for the weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association canceled competitions that were scheduled to start Saturday in order to stay in compliance with state public health orders. High school volleyball and cross country had events scheduled across the state. The NMAA said they were waiting to hear from the Governor’s Office on whether they could allow competition.

Under the current public health orders competition is still not allowed. Teams are allowed to work out in small groups not exceeding a total of ten people. “We had to make a decision since games are on Saturday and competitions so that we could move forward. This afternoon was probably the latest that we could wait in order to get ready for Saturday,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

An email from the Governor’s Office said in part: “As of right now, under the state’s public health order, youth sports are only permitted to practice and train in groups of n more than ten, games and competitions are not permitted, and despite what the NMAA may have scheduled, that remains the case.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo football team does not anticipate any problems hosting home games this season. The Lobos have been given clearance by the state to do so. “With no fans obviously,” said the University of New Mexico Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales. “There won’t be anybody in the stands and it will be just us.” The Lobo’s first home game is October 31 against San Jose State.

Lastly, there will be a game four in the ALDS between the Houston Astros and Oakland A’s. The A’s staved off elimination Wednesday with a 9-7 victory. Houston leads the series 2-1. Game four is on Thursday.

