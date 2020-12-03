Sports Desk: NMAA approves new spring 2021 sports calendar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association has approved a new spring sports calendar for all high school sports. Start dates were originally set for January 4. The reality of that happening with the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NMAA to delay for a month.

Football was postponed in the fall but starts the spring calendar on February 1. All of the 13 sports offered under the NMAA are scheduled for competition. The last games will be played in late June of 2021.

The spaced-out dates will prevent overlap for students competing in multiple sports. “February is probably the time where there’s not much else to get all the sports in unless we put them on top of each other,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. “The last thing we want to do is have students have to choose from one sport or the other. The goal from the beginning, and it is still the goal that in the 2021 school year, that every student will be able to play the sport that they love.”

NMAA Spring Sports 2021 Calendar

Sport                                       Start Date                                            State Championships

  • Football                                  February 1                                          April 3
  • Cross Country                       February 15                                        March 19-20
  • Volleyball                               February 15                                        March 29-April 3
  • Soccer                                    March 1                                               April 5-10
  • Spirit                                       March 22                                             May 14-15
  • Basketball                              March 22                                             May 3-8
  • Swimming & Diving            March 22                                             May 6 & 8
  • Wrestling                               March 29                                             May 27-29
  • Tennis                                     April 5                                                  June 14-19
  • Baseball                                  April 5                                                  June 21-26
  • Softball                                   April 5                                                  June 21-26
  • Golf                                         April 5                                                  June 21-22
  • Track & Field                         April 5                                                  June 17-19 & 24-26   

In other sports, the most decorated long-distance runner at the University of New Mexico is going pro. Reigning NCAA women’s champion Weini Kelati has signed with Under Armour and is starting her career with the Dark Sky Distance Team immediately.

Lobos football freshman Isaiah Chavez didn’t think he would be anywhere near possibly getting on the field in his freshman season, but that is where he finds himself after injuries to a couple of his teammates at the quarterback position. Chavez will back up Connor Genal against Wyoming Saturday. Genal is making his first start as a Lobo.

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 11-0 after a hard-fought battle in a rare Wednesday afternoon game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers won the game 19-14.

The University of the Southwest is relocating its sports teams to the Tyler, Texas area so that they can compete. The move comes due to the state health order in New Mexico concerning COVID-19. It does not allow teams to have full practice or compete in live events.

