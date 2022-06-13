ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will go for a fifth consecutive victory when they play at the home of the Oakland Roots Wednesday. The winning for New Mexico coincides with the return of goalie Alex Tambakis from a lower-body injury. Since his return over the last four games, New Mexico has outscored teams 13-2. Tambakis also had a game-winning save on a penalty kick in stoppage time. That goal won him save of the month of May.

In other sports news, it’s been 10 years since the passing of world boxing champion Johnny Tapia. To honor his memory his widow Teresa is hosting a boxing card Friday. Josh Torres will headline the card which will be held at Paradise Hills golf course. Torres said it will be his first time fighting at a golf course. The main card has a 7 pm start time Friday.

The late Johnny Tapia is one of two New Mexicans in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Holly Holm joined him Sunday as she was enshrined with the class of 2022.

Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury has started a three day camp for youth development. Meanwhile, Bradbury seems pleased with his own group of young players. He likes what he has seen so far from his freshman class during summer workouts. “I like their attitude, their effort,” said Bradbury. “They’re talented. Once they get figured out what they need to do, I think you’ll see them on the floor and see them produce, but right now it’s just getting them acclimated.”

Sandia high baseball coach Chris Eaton is the NMBCA 5A All-State Coach of the Year. “It’s kind of surreal,” said Eaton. “There’s just so many great coaches in our state and I really don’t feel that I’ve been coaching all that long compared to some of them. To have some of the success we’ve had at Sandia and to be voted on for this, that’s the biggest honor because it’s coming from the other coaches.” Eaton led the Matadors to the Class 5A state championship game and 22-8 record this past season.

The NMAA Golf Classic was held at Tanoan Golf Club Monday. The event raised $40 thousand dollars in scholarship money for New Mexico students last year. They hope to pass that number this year.