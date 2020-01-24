Sports Desk: NM United will field another team; Perez takes a setback at Strandja Tournament

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is growing. The USL announced Thursday that the United will field a U23 team in the USL League Two for the 2020 season. The new team will compete in the Mountain Division.

Coaches, players, a schedule, and venue to play will be announced later. The new club will allow New Mexico United to develop up and coming talent to possibly promote to the big club.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United chief revenue officer is leaving the team. Ron Patel is leaving to become president of Rio Grande Valley FC.

Lobo men’s basketball is not sure how shorthanded they will be in Reno when they face Nevada on Saturday night. Vance Jackson and leading scorer JaQuan Lyle are still nursing knee injuries. Zane Martin has Lyle covered as he looks forward to running the point guard position again. Martin was solid in a victory over San Jose State Tuesday.

“I feel like coaches depend on me as the point guard to lead the team in the right direction,” said Martin. “I’m also seasoned. I’m a transfer, you know, after two years. I feel like I’ve pretty much seen a lot of stuff that I can kinda help my teammates win.”

New Mexico State has also battled the injury bug this season. The most recent victim is leading scorer Trevelin Queen, who will miss the next four to six weeks after having a knee injury surgically repaired. It’s been the next man up for the Aggies.

“We’re still figuring out roles and rotations because of the adversity we’ve been dealt with with the multiple injuries, but we’re in a good spot,” said NMSU head coach Chris Jans. “We’re trending in the right direction. I like where we’re at. We’re playing better. They’ve grabbed hold of the identity that we’re looking for.”

New Mexico boxer Abraham Perez suffered a setback at the Strandja Tournament in Bulgaria on Thursday. Perez lost by split decision in the quarterfinals. The Strandja Tournament is one of the events Team USA is using to evaluate fighters ahead of the 2020 games in Tokyo.

Perez is still hopeful that he will lock up the only spot for a flyweight fighter on the team. He is in competition with Anthony Herrera, who he defeated twice during the Olympic trials last month. Herrera won his quarterfinal fight at the Strandja Tournament on Thursday. Next up for Perez will more than likely be the Pan Am Games in March.

New Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales has a quarterbacks coach. Jordan Salkin is joining the Lobos after three seasons at Texas where he was an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Rio Rancho rocket is one of four in the New Mexico State Aggies Sports Hall of Fame 2020 class. Chris Williams broke multiple records with the Aggies playing receiver for the program. He is the Aggies all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns. The class of 2020 will be formally inducted on February 21.