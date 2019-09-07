Sports Desk: NM United want good play to return; NM Open tees off Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has had a lot of success this season, but have been stuck in neutral since July 31. That was the last time the United won a match.

There has been a string of ties and losses littering their schedule since that date. It left KRQE Sports wondering if the team had hit a wall.

“It is a long season, there’s no doubt about it,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “We’ve played five more matches than most of our opponents — but I think at the same time, I think that we have gotten away from some of the commitment and concentration that we had earlier in the season and we just have to find that again. That’s just the reality of what it is.”

With eight games left to play, New Mexico United is 12th in the USL Championship Western Conference. They need to move up at least three spaces to try and reach the playoffs. The pressure is definitely on.

“There is a certain pressure to win at this point,” said midfielder Chris Wehan. “You know, if you win games at this point in the season the chances are that you are going to make the playoffs. If you’re losing games at this point in the season you’re starting to lose playoff contention, and so there’s definitely that sort of pressure to win.”

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Sunday at OKC Energy FC.

Meanwhile, the Aggies are a 54.5 underdog to win at Alabama. New Mexico State Head Coach Doug Martin said if his team is to have any success, it will start at quarterback.

The New Mexico Open returns Tuesday. Four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III is a part of the field. Former La Cueva star and Lobo Sam Saunders is also in the field, seeking a second consecutive title. The New Mexico Open is at a new venue this year. It will be at the Paradise Hills Golf Course.

Lobo volleyball started play in the Borderland Tournament Friday morning. The tournament is hosted by the New Mexico State Aggies. The Lobos were swept by Texas A&M Corpus Christi, three games to none.