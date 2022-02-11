ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is returning to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open cup, and this time, they will be hosting a match. United had a solid run in the tournament in 2019 as New Mexico eliminated two MLS teams before falling to Minnesota United in the quarterfinals. Now, New Mexico United will hosting a second round match between either the Las Vegas Legends or Park City Red Wolves. Head coach Zach Prince is excited about the opportunity to play in the cup, and hopes fans will be able to enjoy multiple tournament games in Albuquerque. “The best part about it for me is the fans able to have it in their backyard and so, what’s important is we are bringing the first round to New Mexico, going and putting a good performance in that game,” said Prince. “Then we will hopefully advance and we are moving on to host another game as well.”

In other news, former Los Lunas football standout, Tyler Kiehne, is thrilled to be back in his home state and is enjoying the start of spring football with the Lobos. The former Tiger spent his first year of college football with UCLA before deciding to come home to New Mexico. “I mean I’ve always been a Lobo at heart and I just felt like this is where I needed to be in order to be great and fulfill my maximum potential and to play under coach Rocky Long and coach Gonzales,” said Kiehne. It’s super important to me, especially being from here and having to get recruited from here. It was super important to me because I want to help the youth out. As a kid growing up here, it was very hard to be recruited and very hard to have any sort of dream or ambition coming out of New Mexico. Being able to be home and be that kind of beacon so to say, is super important to me and just kind of raises the expectations of myself and just pushes me harder.”

Kiehne did not play in his freshman season at UCLA, however he was able to learn a lot from head coach Chip Kelly. He is hoping to make an impact during his first season as a Lobo, and head coach Danny Gonzales has already seen the potential. “He’s quick, he’s got a quick first step, said Gonzales. “I mean we’ve got three d-linemen from Los Lunas now between him and Bryce and Zach Doyle. He’s out here doing some good things. He’s running with both the ones and the twos and we’ll see how much he can help us through the end of spring.”

Meanwhile, the UNM men’s basketball team is hosting Northern New Mexico College on Friday night. The game was scheduled as a replacement for a matchup against San Diego State that never happened due to COVID-19. The Eagles are an NAIA team and don’t match up well against the NCAA division I Lobos, however coach Pitino is treating it like any other game, and for good reason. “Everybody acts like it doesn’t count,” said Pitino. “If we lose everybody is going to be all over us so, it’s like anything else. I mean crazy things happen all the time. Treat it like anything else. Like I said, I don’t take anything for granted.”

Also, the UNM women’s basketball team is playing on Saturday taking on the Nevada Wolfpack in Reno. Game time on Saturday is at 1:30.