ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s win streak ended by way of a 2-0 loss to Birmingham on Saturday. After watching game film and digesting the loss for a few days, head coach Zach Prince and captain Kale Ryden spoke to the media on the performance.

“That performance was unacceptable to our standards and it was not where we want to be,” Prince said. “But, at the same time, If we dwell on that and let that affect us in Tuesdays training session, Wednesday’s training session, Thursday and Friday-then we’re doing ourselves a disservice.”

In other news, former Cleveland football standout Dorian Lewis is training for his last season of JUCO ball. He has been playing at Coffeeville Community College, and he thinks that it has been a good fit for getting him to the next level.

“I have been over at Coffeyville Community College and its been a positive impact on my life because I have found out who I really am, and just the school there is no where in the town to really go,” Lewis said. “You know, its small, you can focus on studies and just football.”

Also, the Isotopes won Tuesday night’s game against Sugar Land in walk-off grand-slam fashion. Alan Trejo hit the game winner, and he spoke to KRQE Sports about the moment.

“This is obviously a lot more fun than the other ones,” he said. “A walk-off grand slam is always something you dream of you know, playing in the back yard, 3-2 count, with your little buddies. So, it’s one of those things that you always think about as a kid and it just kind of happened last night.”