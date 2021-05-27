Sports Desk: NM United seeks 3rd consecutive win as they host Loudoun United FC

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time in franchise history New Mexico United will host an eastern conference team. “Loudoun being the first one, with their affiliation with DC United, obviously they are a talented USL Team that has a lot of up and coming MLS players, but just the east vs. west and the ability for us to play those opponents and see some different franchises, I think is one of the greatest things the USL has done,” said United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

New Mexico United will give fans a new look when they take the field. The team will wear a new kit of electric turquoise. “Yeah it looks good, I am just hoping we will be able to perform well in it and get 3 points, that’s probably more of what we are concerned about as players,” said United midfielder Daniel Bruce.

Game time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

In other sports news, Mountain West announced its Fox sports national television package. Twenty-three Mountain West games will air on either Fox, FSI, or FS2. Four of the Lobos games will be nationally televised in the package.

Sandia High’s Viane Cumber is the Gatorade New Mexico High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. It is the second time Cumber has won the award. Cumber averaged over 26 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game for the Sandia Matadors this past season. She also averaged over two assists and nearly two steals per game while leading the Matadors to a 7-4 record and appearance in the state basketball quarterfinals. Cumber will play college basketball in New Mexico.

High school wrestling state championships started Thursday. In the ranks of boys Class 4A Sean Matthew Garcia, of Miyamura High School, kept his undefeated record intact. Garcia defeated Noe Rivas of Bernalillo by way of a pin in the semifinals with 37 seconds left in round two. Garcia improved to 25-0 and will make his first appearance in the state final at 126 pounds. Garcia said it is hard work paying off.

“I think it was just putting in that summer work,” said Garcia. “After the season I got right back in the room and kept going to tournaments here and there. I hit Arizona, Nevada. I just kept going all year and it paid off. I’m undefeated and looking for a state title.”

Finals are Thursday night at the Rio Rancho Special Events Center.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are on the road hoping to win a second consecutive series. The Isotopes are facing the Sugar Land Skeeters. The Skeeters dominated in the first series of the season for the Isotopes earlier this month.

University of New Mexico baseball will play its final series of the season starting Friday when they host San Diego State over the weekend. The series will be the last for head coach Ray Birmingham, who announced his retirement during the season. It will also be the last for Lobo seniors. The series starts at 1 p.m. on Friday with a doubleheader.