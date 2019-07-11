Sports Desk: NM United seek upset; Mario Moccia signs for 5 more years

Wednesday on the Sports Desk, the New Mexico United chase a semifinal spot in the U.S. Open Cup. The United take aim at the Minnesota United in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the World Cup champions and USA Women’s soccer team got a parade in New York. UNM women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche also returned from the World Cup where she served as a scout for the team.

“I think when you’re involved with the U.S. program there’s always this fine balance that we have to believe we are the best in the world,” said Dyche. “Historically, we have been, and currently we can say that we are. The other difficulty as a scout is the other teams that you watch tend to be common level opponents, so the way they play against the United States is always different, so we have to guess a little bit on how they are going to adjust to us.”

What’s more, Mario Moccia has signed a new five-year deal to stay on as athletics director at New Mexico State. His base salary will be $280,000 with retention and performance incentives in the mix. Moccia has had great success improving NMSU athletics in competition in the field of play, facilities, and academically since coming on the scene in 2015.

Last but not least, Holly Holm has responded since her knockout loss to UFC Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes last week. Holm went on her Instagram page to let fans know she was fine and is pressing forward.