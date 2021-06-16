Sports Desk: NM United ready to clash with San Antonio FC

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last time New Mexico United and San Antonio FC met there was one goal scored and it went to the visiting team. New Mexico advanced in the playoffs that night while San Antonio FC had their season ended. San Antonio is the visiting team this time around. They are playing a New Mexico team that is determined to never let the home crowd down.

New Mexico’s last home match ended in a draw. The players want more. “I think we’re going to be a little more hungry, a little more aggressive because this is another home game and we want to go every home game winning at home,” said NM United forward Amando Moreno. Match time at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

In other sports news, Diego Sanchez is not ready to talk about the trauma that led to him getting bounced from the UFC, but he is ready to talk about the next chapter in his life and it includes combat sports. Sanchez is looking at his options in MMA, boxing and bare-knuckle fighting. His plans are big and he has the help of Teresa Tapia, the widow of five-time boxing champion Johnny Tapia.

Natalia Chavez thought she had seen the last of the hype surrounding her buzzer-beating shot that gave Volcano Vista the Class 5A girls basketball championship. She found out Wednesday that her shot is up for an ESPY in the best shot category. Chavez is in the round of 16 in group number 5 and paired against Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

Lastly, Lobos outfielder Kyler Castillo has been named to the 2021 Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region First Team. Castillo led the Lobos at the plate with a .439 batting average with 40 runs scored, 16 doubles, seven home runs, and 40 RBIs. He finished the season with a fourth-best average in the Nation.