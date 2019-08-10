Sports Desk: NM United ready for their road test on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be back in league play on Sunday, on the road against Portland Timbers II. The United are coming off a win and a draw at home, and they feel very confident heading into this road game.

“You know, I was thinking about that this morning. I really do believe that when you look at our road form in relationship to other teams in the USL, not only have we done well in league play, but then you can’t discount five matches on the road in the Open Cup. Yeah, I think we are pretty battle-tested on the road. I think that we are confident going into any road match at this stage,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

The United’s Sunday match will be at 7 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN Plus.

U.S. Soccer legend Landon Donovan and Team USA are set to take on Mexico in an International Arena Soccer Friendly on August 24. Well, the American Association of Soccer567 announced on Friday that they will be hosting a combine/tryout along with the New Mexico Runners on Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m.

The combine will look for talent to have the opportunity to play with Landon Donovan on the August 24 in the USA vs. Mexico game, and also, if players are chosen they could have an opportunity to be a part of Team USA going to the 2019 World Mini Football World Cup in Perth, Australia. To find out more, click here.

UNM Football is now 22 days away from their season opener, and Coach Bob Davie has liked what he has seen. Davie has also liked the play of three players who just so happen to all be from Florida.

“We have three guys right there that really athletically help our team, would be the first thing, and I think the second thing with all three of those guys is they really like football. You know, they are guys that really study football and are hungry to play,” said Bob Davie.

Letayveon Beaton, Shaddrick Lowery, and Emmanuel Logan-Green are all transfers and have proven themselves to be in the running for starting positions.