Sports Desk: NM United ready for second season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a successful inaugural season, New Mexico United is ready for number two. Head coach Troy Lesesne has had a couple of staff changes with a pair of new hires and the departure of former Lobo player and assistant Mike Graczyk. A strong nucleus of players have returned from last season, but there are new faces.

“I think that the new additions, the overall level of competitiveness in our training sessions, I can tell is a jump from last season,” said Lesesne. “So I think that is going to create an environment that’s going to make it week in and week out difficult decisions for me, but ultimately we are going to be able to put the best team on the field that’s hopefully is going to get us the three points we’re looking for every single week.”

New Mexico United will host Colorado Springs Switchbacks in a friendly Saturday at noon. The match will be at UNM Soccer Complex.

Meanwhile, the absence of four starters Lobo men’s basketball continues to struggle, having lost five of their last six games. Guard Keith McGee has seen his playing time increase and has made the most of his opportunity on the court. McGee has, over the last four games, averaged nearly 13 points per contest.

“He’s a kid that, at the beginning of the year, didn’t really have a great role with our team,” said Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir. “There were a lot of guys in front of him. He had a hard time getting into a good rhythm, but now with our roster, there’s opportunity for everybody and Keith is one of them.” The Lobos host Wyoming Saturday.

New Mexico State is on the road in Chicago Thursday. The Aggies will be seeking an eleventh straight victory and season sweep of Chicago State. “It’s just that from where I sit the target continues to get bigger because of the win streak and you know I’ve been on both ends of that,” said Aggies Head Coach Chris Jans.

Boxer Rob Duran Jr., who hails from New York City, said he wanted to make New Mexico his fight home back in December. The son of legendary boxer Roberto Duran will make his debut in the Land of Enchantment Saturday at the Marriott Pyramid North. The fight card has a 6:30 p.m. start. Doors open at 5:30 pm.