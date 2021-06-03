Sports Desk: NM United moving on after setback mired in controversy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is ready to bounce back from a loss when they take the field against Real Monarchs Friday night. New Mexico’s 1-0 loss to Loudoun United FC last weekend included a couple of red cards. The one against player Austin Yearwood was overturned, making him available for Friday’s match.

New Mexico United appealed the controversial call against Yearwood and won. The replay video helped New Mexico’s cause. The red card against New Mexico head coach Troy Lesesne is costing him a game suspension. Assistant Coach Zach Prince will lead the team.

Lesesne said his team is ready to move on. “This group is so mature and are ready to look forward to Real Monarchs and turn the page and say whatever we can control we have to control better,” said Lesesne. “We didn’t do a good job of that, as we have all identified in the first 25 minutes of that match, prior to getting Austin sent off. So, now we are going to go correct that this week.”

Real Monarchs head into the match with New Mexico looking for their first win. As 2-1-2 New Mexico found out last week, a winless team doesn’t mean an easy out. New Mexico was sluggish at the start of last week’s match. “That has been our emphasis all week, is starting fast, because that hasn’t been, besides the El Paso game, that’s something that we have struggled with,” said NM United Defender Josh Suggs. “I think that you will see that there is going to be a big difference in the way that we start the game against the Monarchs.”

Match time on Friday at 8 p.m.

In other sports news, University of New Mexico women’s soccer player Gwen Maly has been named to the 2020-21 All-District Team. The honor recognizes student-athletes for accomplishments on the field as well as in the classroom.

New Mexico Lobos pitcher Justin Armbruester is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Year. Armbruester led the league in ERA this past season at 3.58. Armbruester was also named All-Mountain West First Team with teammate and outfielder Kyler Castillo.

Minnesota Twins catcher and former Lobo and La Cueva star Mitch Garver are out indefinitely. Garver suffered a groin injury Monday that required surgery. Garver through his Instagram account said the surgery was a success. Garver is coming off of a solid May where he hit four home runs and brought his batting average to .281.

The Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 11-6 Thursday. The win is the fourth straight victory for the Rangers.

The Albuquerque Isotopes have returned home for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators. The Isotopes are trying to stop a four-game losing skid.

Lastly, former Lobo men’s basketball player Darington Hobson is back in the Duke City for a visit. Hobson said he will help Lobo Alumni prepare for the TBT Tournament that starts in July. He has been off a year due to COVID-19 and is looking to return to professional basketball soon. Prior to taking a season off, Hobson played in the NBL.