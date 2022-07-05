ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back in town and gearing up to play Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday and Friday. Both matches will begin at 7 pm inside of Isotopes Park, and coming off of a 1-1 draw with Monterey Bay on the road and a loss at home before that against Birmingham, a win is huge both for the fans and this team.

“There is no mystery to it, if you want to be successful, you have to win at home, and so whether we lose on the road or lose at home, we were looking to respond in a positive way. The guys are ready to respond and push ourselves towards the top of the western conference. We have a few games in hand right now, and we look at that as opportunity, and the opportunity is just for us to go in and take care of business”, said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

NM United currently sits in 7th place in the USL Championship Standings, holding a 7 win, 3 loss, and 5 draw record.

UNM Football picked up a commit on July 4th, as El Paso’s Jayden Wilson made the announcement over social media on Monday. Wilson is a part of the Class of 2023, so he will have one more season of high school football, but this past year Wilson put up some great numbers on offense and defense.

A running back and linebacker at Austin High School in El Paso, Wilson scored over 1,400 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns as a junior. Wilson has racked up 116 tackles at linebacker. Currently standing at 6’2 and weighing 215 LBS, UNM is planning on using Wilson as a linebacker. He is excited about the opportunity and feels that the Lobos are a good fit.

“UNM was the first school to give me an opportunity. They watched my film, and they saw talent. Other schools obviously are not seeing what UNM saw, so I am just so grateful for the opportunity that they are giving me, so I decided to commit to them”, said Jayden Wilson.

UNM Men’s Basketball is feeling optimistic this off-season, as new players have already started to fit in well during summer workouts, and they also have a strong core of returning players heading into next season. KJ Jenkins is one of those returning guys that have high hopes for this upcoming season.

Jenkins sees a lot of talent with the big guys who have come in and feel he is helping the new players by putting on a strong leadership role. “I see the talent that these new guys have, and as for me, when I was freshman, I didn’t really have so much as a player or leader, not letting me cut corners and stuff. So, I want to be that guy to not let them miss reps or step out of bounds in one of the practices and stuff like that. So, I really take that accountability”, said KJ Jenkins.

Jenkins led UNM in made 3-pointers last season, finishing with 60. He built a reputation last year as being a tough and gritty guy on the court. Jenkins takes pride in that and hopes these new Lobos take a page from his book and play hard and tough. “That’s the biggest thing, it’s just everyone come out and ring their rag out everyday and just show what you can do, man. That’s the biggest thing you can do at this level, is you got to be tough and if you want to win the Mountain West tournament, as we can see the big teams, Boise and you know the San Diego States, they are really physical. So, we know what we got to do to get to that level”, said Jenkins.