Sports Desk: New Mexico United looks to continue momentum into their Saturday match

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and both teams will come into this match up with a 3-1-1 record on the year. Rising FC is one of the most prolific scoring teams in the USL, so NM United will need to tighten up on defense, but they will also need to keep their momentum on offense. NM United is riding a two-game winning streak and won their last match 3-0. A big reason for their success on offense this year is midfielder Chris Wehan, who has scored in each of their last four games.

“I am just happy to see him hitting the form he is hitting right now because he is a top player in our league and I think we have a number of players that can make that jump to the next level, and he is one of them,” said Troy Lesesne, NM United Head Coach. NM United will be in action at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Phoenix and that game will be shown on ESPN+.

Locally trained MMA fighter, Tim Means will be in UFC action on Saturday. Means will take on Laureano Staropoli on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event.

Friday’s weigh-ins did not go as planned though, as Means’ opponent came in 3.5 LBS overweight. Tim also came into the weigh-in a little heavy, but he was able to make his mark at welterweight in a second try. This fight will still go on, but it will now be at a catch-weight of 174.5 pounds. Time will tell if this will play a factor on Saturday, but no matter what, Tim is focused at the task at hand.

“I have been working a lot of my wrestling and my ground game, a lot on my striking, and just overall just being coach-able. Right now, it’s just going to be about being mean and aggressive and being smart and patient. So, patient, mean, and aggressive. Let’s go there,” said Tim Means.

Means will be the main event on Saturday’s Preliminary card, which will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

More news from MMA, locally-trained fighter, Ray Borg has officially been released from the UFC. This comes after Borg withdrew from his fight on the UFC Vegas 5-fight card earlier this month.

New Mexico State Football started practicing again on Friday. All athletics at NMSU have been effected by the current pandemic, as multiple student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 and here recently, one football player has now opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns with COVID-19. NMSU Head Football Coach, Doug Martin has said that things have been tough during this pandemic, but he is proud of how his athletes have stayed safe, become educated on the virus, and still have a desire to play.

“Everybody wants to talk about the players opting out and those type of things. To me, the real story are the players that are here. You know, those are the guys that are showing tremendous team unity and taking care of each other and great courage, just what college athletics is all about,” said Doug Martin.

Now to baseball, Rio Grande graduate and former baseball player, Demian Salcido is the first recipient of a scholarship from the Angelo Garcia Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Salcido received $1,500 on Friday morning from this memorial scholarship fund and he couldn’t be more thankful. “I am just beyond honored and blessed because this is a good opportunity and it’s going to help me with my college expenses and everything, I am just beyond blessed,” said Demian Salcido.

The Angelo “G” Garcia Memorial Scholarship Foundation was started by Fermin & Jessica Garcia and it is in place to remember their son Angelo, who passed away in 2017 and was a stand out baseball player at Rio Grande High School.

“He always just had that passion, no matter what he did, it was always about baseball and he never had any second plan in life, he always wanted to play baseball. So, we are very fortunate to be able to continue his love for the game,” said Jessica Garcia.

Demian Salcido is the first recipient of this scholarship, that is funded by a memorial tournament put on by the Garcia Family. Salcido is headed to New Mexico Highlands University to play baseball and has hopes at becoming a civil engineer.

“I know that Demian is going to go on to do great things and make Angelo proud and to honor Angelo Garcia,” said Rio Grande Baseball Coach Orlando Griego.

Now let’s finish with Friday’s edition of The Lost Season, as we feature Cibola High School student-athlete Sydni Burrup.

“Hi my name is Sydni Burrup, I was just a senior at Cibola High School. I am now graduated and I am going to attend Gonzaga University of a soccer scholarship. This past season to find out that my track season would be canceled due to the pandemic was very sad to me. I was really looking forward to, especially compete in the long jump this year. I feel like my whole high school career I was looking forward to competing in the state championship this year and to be able to hopefully break my record. So, it was very unfortunate that I wasn’t able to prove myself, but I made so many memories along the way and I have created friendships that will last forever. I am very grateful for everything that I have gotten because of high school sports and I know that this pandemic won’t take away those memories that I have made,” said Sydni Burrup.