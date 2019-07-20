Sports Desk: NM United learned a lot in their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City FC

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United finally returned home and played in an international friendly with Cardiff City FC on Thursday night. 1-1 was the final inside of a packed UNM Soccer Stadium, and while it wasn’t a win, it was a great performance against a former Premier League team.

“This is something that we wanted to do for our city and we were able to deliver that, not only by having them here, but also a very strong performance. We have players that are chomping at the bit and they want to prove themselves, and this was a fantastic opportunity to do that against, again a very good opponent. So, I think that guys maximized the moment,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Boxing will be back in the Duke City on Saturday night, and the “Night of Champions” boxing card held their weigh-ins Friday at the Ramada near midtown. Josh “Pitbull” Torres is headlining this fight, and he is determined to take out Alfonso Olivera and take home The Interim WBC Latino Welterweight Title.

“Yeah, I think we have found some holes and we are just going to put that pressure on him. He is a tall fighter, so we are going to bring the fight to him. It’s going to be like a bad nightmare for him. Like, he is going to keep hitting and nothing is going to be hurting me, and we are just going to keep moving forward on him,” said Josh Torres.

That fight card will be on Saturday night inside of Tingley Coliseum. Doors open at 5 p.m. and fights start at 6 p.m.

Lobo football is around the corner, as they will kick off practices soon and will have their first game on Aug. 31 against Sam Houston State. This team is excited heading into the 2019 season, as they are hungry to improve upon their 3-9 record from a year ago, and they are also more healthy heading into this season.

“We lost Tevaka (Tuioti) early on in the season, we lost Kentrail (Moran) early on in the season…I think he is ready to prove to a lot of people what he can do. I mean, coming out of high school, he hasn’t really had a chance to prove what he can do. I know Daevon Vigilant, he is looking forward to having a big year. Teton (Saltes) and a few guys going down, so I mean to shore up that O-line, that’s going to be a big thing, and then just trying to make sure Tevaka stays healthy, that’s one of the biggest keys we have,” said UNM Tight End Marcus Williams.