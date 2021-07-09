Sports Desk: NM United is ready to bounce back at home on Friday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United kicks off against Colorado Springs on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. This team has had a rough stretch of games, as they lost 3 matches on the road, but Head Coach Troy Lesesne says a win at home on Friday night is a must.

“It’s massive, we certainly need to approach this with a lot of confidence and we will, but you are obviously going to have a ton of confidence whenever you are back home in front of our fans. We know that they have full belief in us to go forward and get the job done and now it’s our job to go and make sure we follow through on that,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

NM United is currently 5-4-2 on the season and this will be the third time that they will play Colorado Springs this season. NM United won their first time around with the Switchbacks, but lost in their most recent meeting 2 weeks ago in Colorado Springs, 3-1.

This team will definitely have some fire to get revenge and also get back in the win column, but they also understand the challenge ahead. “We played them in the 2nd match and I think we Identified pretty clearly that they are going to stick to how they wanted to play and how they wanted to try and manipulate us. We have to be able to put a complete performance together and we also have to learn from the mistakes we made the last time around. It’s going to be a tough match-up, a 3rd time around and we have to figure out exactly what the right look is in order to be able to secure 3 points,” said Lesesne.

UFC 264 is now set to go, as weigh-ins were held on Friday ahead of the Saturday night fight night. Albuquerque’s own, Carlos Condit came in on weight ahead of his welterweight bout with Max Griffin. This bout will be the featured bout on the ESPN preliminary card, which will start at 6 p.m. “I mean, there is a reason they put me on the card. You know, there is a reason they put me in that spot. I have had a few good fights in my UFC career, so they have confidence that I am going to go put on a show and that’s what I plan to do,” said Carlos Condit.

Condit will be in search of his 3rd straight victory and the 33rd victory of his illustrious MMA career. His opponent also comes in with a 2-fight winning streak, but Condit believes his experience will shine through in this bout.

Condit was asked about possibly retiring soon at this week’s media session. “Man, I can only speak for this fight, and for this fight I am here, like, I am all in. I get an opportunity to throw down and push my chips to the middle of the table, winner takes all,” Condit said. “I am super stoked and you know I don’t know after Saturday what the rest of my life looks like, but on Saturday night I am going to put my feet in that canvas and we are going to throw down.”

Before that ESPN preliminary card, there will be an early prelim on ESPN Fight Pass. Santa Fe’s Jerome Rivera will be fighting in a flyweight bout on that card that starts at 4 p.m. Rivera is still in search of his first UFC victory, as he has lost 3 consecutive bouts on the UFC state, but holding a 10-5 record with 7 victories coming by submission this one will be interesting.

The Isotopes are looking to bounce back from a game one loss at Round Rock. The Topes are playing the Express on Friday night in game 2 of their 6-game series.

La Cueva High School graduate and current Lobo Softball stand out, Andrea Howard has left for Japan. Howard along with Team Italy flew out to Tokyo on Friday, ahead of the 2021 Olympic Games. Howard is excited to play Softball in the Olympics and is ready for the stiff competition. “So, we have one game a day starting the 21st. So, we will play Team USA and then Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Canada, and then the day after Canada starts the medal games. so, yeah I am excited to play these teams”, said Andrea Howard. Team Italy will open with Team USA on The 21st.

The UNM Alumni Basketball game is now just days away, as former Lobo greats will once again take to the Pit floor on Sunday night. “I mean, we are just trying to get as many fans as we can on Sunday to support our guys and what we are trying to do here for the state and I think it’s pretty exciting. Hopefully, we can continue to do this going forward as well”, said Brandon Mason.

The UNM Alumni All-Star Game will tip-off at 6pm on Sunday.