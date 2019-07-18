Sports Desk: NM United excited about friendly; UNM WBB ready to travel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday on the Sports Desk, New Mexico United prepares for another opportunity. The United will host Cardiff City FC for a friendly Thursday.

It will give New Mexico United another chance to face high caliber competition, and also give Head Coach Troy Lesesne an opportunity to get time on the field for players who haven’t had a lot of minutes this season.

“We want to provide opportunities for individuals,” said Lesene. “I’d say for us, just trying to get back to our rhythm, establishing our rhythm and trying to prevent goals with the way that we line up positionally on the field.” Match time at UNM Soccer and Track Complex is 7 p.m.

Mike Bradbury is taking his Lobo women’s basketball team to Europe. The Lobos will travel to Italy and France to play a pair of games from July 31 to August 9.

“We’re going to treat them like exhibition games,” said Bradbury. “You know, everybody will play, everyone who is available will play probably equal minutes and just see how things go.”

The Mountain West has announced that its men’s and women’s basketball championships will remain in Las Vegas through the 2023 season. The postseason tournament has been in Las Vegas for 17 of the conference’s 20 years.

New Mexico men’s basketball player Trevelin Queen is the first ever from the program named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

Lobo men’s golf finished with the highest GPA in the NCAA and have been declared National Academic Champions. The Lobos had a 3.50 in the fall followed by a 3.66 in the spring.

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver has his 15th home run. The former Lobo and La Cueva star hit a solo shot to unlock a two all-tie with the Mets Wednesday only to see it go away. The Mets beat the Twins 14-4.