ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball will be back in action on Monday, at Fresno State. UNM is coming off of a victory over Air Force on Saturday, so it is a quick turnaround, but Head Coach Richard Pitino liked what he saw out of his team on Saturday and hopes they can get to the foul line and also keep Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. point productive.

“We have seen so many games be lost just by a missed free throw and all of a sudden a three, and to be you know that’s where experience comes in. those free throws were huge. We have a really good 1-2 punch when they are good, we just got to work on them being as consistent as possible and then continue to develop the roster”, said Richard Pitino.

UNM will play Fresno State at 8 pm, and then they will wrap up their regular season on Saturday at home. UNM will host UNLV in the Pit on Saturday at 9 pm.

New Mexico United officially announced the date, location, and time for their upcoming U.S. Open Cup Match. NM United will host their first-ever U.S. Open Cup Match on April 5 at the UNM Soccer Complex, and kick-off is set for 5:30 pm. This will be a 2nd round match up in the tournament and NM United says that tickets will be available for purchase soon.

Highland High School Boys Basketball won their 3rd straight District Title over the weekend. The team also found out that they will be the 1-seed in the upcoming Class 4A Boys State Basketball Tournament. “We worked for it. So, everybody is feeling pretty grateful for having the opportunity to win, but everybody is not satisfied because we want to win a state championship”, said Hornets leading scorer Jose Murillo.

Head Coach Justin Woody says that this team is special, as they have 7 seniors on their roster including Murillo, who is averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds per game. “They care about each other and they realize that Jose’s points are highland points, Jojo’s assists are highland assists, so it doesn’t matter who is doing it as long as we are doing it together”, said Coach Woody.

This program hasn’t won a state title since 1972, so that drives them to succeed in 2022, but they also have extra incentive because they made it to the State Championship in 2020, but lost to Valley in overtime. “Yeah, that one hurt a lot but, it drives us every day. We try not to talk about it a lot because obviously we didn’t have a lot of players from this team on that team, but we just work really hard every day and we know what it takes to get there,” said Highland sr. guard Jojo Woody.

Top seed Highland will host 16-seed Miyamura on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the State Tournament opening round.

New Mexico Highlands Men’s Basketball Basketball will play in the RMAC Conference Tournament on Tuesday in South Dakota. This team has been on a tear, after holding a 1-10 record in conference play in January. The Cowboys won 9 of their last 11 games to earn an 8-seed in the RMAC Tournament. “For our guys to stay competing and stay fighting that is what I am most proud of and we put ourselves in a situation where we were able to get into the playoffs, and if you would have told me that when we were 1 and 10, I don’t know if I would have believed you, but our guys kept fighting and more than anything they bought in to what we were trying to do”, said NMHU Head Basketball Coach Mike Dominguez.

What is also impressive, is that NMHU didn’t have a season last year due to COVID. The Cowboys are now looking ahead to their game on Tuesday though, and while they have a tough test playing top seed Black Hills State, they feel confident coming in.

“So far, I just told our guys to embrace the moment and enjoy it, and for us going into this game, we are confident as any other team because we played Black Hills 2 weeks ago at home and were able to beat them. We feel like we can play with anybody and in a one game series anything can happen”, said Coach Dominguez.

NMHU will play on Tuesday at 7pm, that game will be streamed online on the RMAC Network.