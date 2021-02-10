Sports Desk: NM counties must be in ‘green’ for college, professional team competitions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced New Mexico will no longer require visitors or New Mexicans to self-quarantine, after returning from a state that’s considered high risk. However, college athletics being able to host games in the state remains the same.

A decrease in COVID-19 cases is a big step in the right direction, and it’s also a good step for athletics in New Mexico, but according to the governor’s office, collegiate and professional teams cannot host any competition until their county is in the Green Level. Bernalillo and Dona Ana counties just moved up to Yellow Level on Wednesday.

The University of New Mexico and Colorado State men’s basketball series was postponed on Tuesday night, after COVID-19 issues arose in the Lobos program. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the school announced that assistant coach Scott Padgett was not going to be available for the game because he had been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, UNM Men’s Basketball is headed back to Albuquerque on Wednesday and is scheduled to receive COVID-19 tests. The program will then be quarantined until they receive their results. “That’s the first thing we are going to be doing over the next 24-48 hrs is monitoring these individuals, making sure everything is going well, test them again, and then as we go through the week if everything continues to go well, then our expectation is that we would play next week,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez.

Nunez said Tuesday night that no players or coaches tested positive and have shown no signs of COVID-19. UNM’s next series is scheduled to be played on Wednesday and Friday of next week against Wyoming, in Colorado Springs.

Meanwhile, UNM Women’s Basketball will be back in action on Friday though and coming off of a 2-game sweep of San Diego State, this Lobo team will have one of their toughest challenges yet, as they play at Colorado State.

Head Coach Mike Bradbury likes where his team is at, as they sit in second place in the Mountain West standings at 6-2 in conference play, but they will have a big test against CSU as they rank first in the conference with a 10-2 record. “I think we have a good chance of being pretty good. You know, Colorado State will obviously be a huge test, just as Fresno State was. So, we will find out some more when we play Colorado State,” said Bradbury.

UNM and Colorado State will tip off their two-game series on Friday at 1 p.m.

New Mexico State University Men’s Basketball will also be in action on Friday, as they take on Seattle University at 7 p.m. NMSU is coming off of their first win in conference play on Saturday, 97-70 over Cal Baptist. Head Coach Chris Jans knew that his team would find their footing, as their record now stands at 4-4 overall and 1-3 in WAC play, but he says that just getting in-game experience has been huge for his team, and he believes that moving forward in the conference schedule that his team will get more accustomed to playing in the back-to-back game format.

“So, I think we are in a better position to handle the approach. Monday’s will be more about us trying to get batter, you know Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we still have three full days to prepare for an opponent and playback to back. So, I think we are all getting a lot more comfortable,” said Jans.

Former Lobo guard, Anthony Mathis made his G-League debut for the Austin Spurs on Wednesday morning. The Spurs beat the Memphis Hustle 119-111 and Mathis finished with four points and one rebound while racking up six minutes.

Mathis says this opportunity is huge, as it makes him one step closer to potentially making an NBA roster. “I mean, if you just go out there and perform and do your job, you never know, you could get called up at any time. I know there is a bunch of guys that have already played in the NBA and they are in the bubble right now. I mean, there are opportunities to be had here for sure,” said Mathis.

New Mexico United announced a new addition to their Academy Team on Wednesday. Albuquerque High’s Andres Robles has been added to the 2021 roster and a state champion with the AHS Bulldogs. Robles is a solid midfielder and pick up for the New Mexico United Academy Team. Robles marks the 10th player to be added to the 2021 roster.

New Mexico United also released some more news on Wednesday. The team is hosting a text to email blitz. For each text the campaign receives by Thursday morning, it will send a letter to lawmakers and the governor in support of building a permanent home for the team. According to a news release, text NMUTD to 52886 to send a letter to lawmakers.