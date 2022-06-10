ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diego Sanchez is training for his next fight, but he won’t be stepping in the octagon. “Nightmare” will lace up the gloves for a boxing exhibition against Dan Hardy in Manchester, England on July 2.

“I’m inspired and motivated to do something that I have always loved and that is boxing,” Sanchez said. “We would always watch the fights, me and my dad, with my little boxing gloves from the flee market, saying I’m Johnny Tapia, I’m Johnny Tapia.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team got back on the court this week. There are quite a few new faces joining the team this year, including Albuquerque native and Florida State transfer Amaya Brown.

“I get along with them well and I feel like I gel well with them just with the way our offense will be set in the season,” she said. “So, yeah its going to be exciting, I am just going to drive and kick it to the shooters, that’s what I am going to do.”

Also baseball hall of famer Greg Maddux is coming to Albuquerque for the Isotopes Grassroots Baseball Day. Maddux will throw out a ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday night’s game, and have a photo op with fans who purchased the new book Grassroots Baseball: Route 66.