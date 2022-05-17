NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Earlier this year, UNM football coach Danny Gonzales said that he wanted to add another QB to the roster, possibly a junior college transfer. He held true to his word as Contra Costa College transfer QB Jake Jensen committed to the Lobos on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Aggies possibly have their QB1, as coach Kill told KRQE Sports that former Volcano Vista and NMMI QB is the top guy right now. Pavia believes his championship with the Broncos could translate to the Aggies, as the team looks to compete in conference USA.

“I have three years of eligibility so, hopefully one of these years we win Conference USA that’s a goal that I have for myself and for the team,” Pavia said. “So, I’m just looking forward to joining, but more right now of just going to a bowl game, winning every single game, winning every single day and just competing.”