ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The offensive struggles for the UNM football team have been around for quite some time. The Lobos made a change at offensive coordinator midway through this season, firing Derek Warehime and promoting quarterback coach and former Cleveland Storm head coach Heath Ridenour to the interim role. On Tuesday head coach Danny Gonzales spoke on bringing on an outside hire for the role in 2023.

“Heath is the interim offensive coordinator. All of those things will go into evaluation,” Gonzales said. “Most likely we’ll have an offensive coordinator whose not here. I’ve already been talking to people. Ever since I made the change, I get hundreds of text messages a week of guys interested in being an offensive coordinator.”

In other news, Gateway Christian defended their six-man state title over the weekend. The Warriors won the state championship with a 53-14 win over Mountainair.

“It was the outcome we were hoping for, didn’t think it would possibly be that score, but kids played great, executed the scheme very well, made a lot of plays offensively and defensively,” coach Wigley said. “Had some adversity in the game, but bounced back and overcame it, and it was a great game.”

Also, the UNM women’s cross country team is running for a third national title in Oklahoma this weekend. The Lobos are ranked second in the nation and are coming off a successful regional last week.

“Our goal is to get there and at least have a chance,” coach Franklin said. “They’re confident, but not arrogant. They’re driven to help each other as a team and we’re looking forward to the gun going off.”