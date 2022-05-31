ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Justin Portillo helped New Mexico United secure a pair of wins this last week and as a result has been honored as the USL Championship’s Player of the Week. Portillo had a pair of goals and an assist in New Mexico’s 7-0 victory over Phoenix Rising last Tuesday. He followed that with a long-range goal in a 2-1 road victory at Indy 11 this past Saturday.

Portillo also completed 74 of 83 passes, won 10 of 14 duels, and created five total chances over the two matches. After the first win over Phoenix, Portillo talked about his team’s performance on the field. “The staff, they draw up some great plays, and they kind of make it easy for me,” said Portillo. “Sometimes I just try to put the ball in a certain area. I try to do that the best I can and then we got guys that go get it.” New Mexico United is on a three-game win streak and has 5 wins, 2 losses, and 4 ties. New Mexico is at Orange County SC Saturday.

In other sports news, New Mexico Open Bowling returns August 19-21. The tournament has a prize purse of over $60 thousand and will feature more than 200 competitors, some very well known in the professional ranks. The tournament will be held at Tenpins and More in Rio Rancho.

LFA bantamweight champion Dan Argueta will put his 8-0 record to the test as he fights for another promotion. The Jackson and Wink-trained Argueta will meet 20-3-1 Damon Jackson at UFC Fight Night 207 on June 6 at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yanan Wu is a bantamweight fighter who recently started training at JW Academy. Wu is hoping the world-renown gym can help reverse her course. The 12-5 Wu has been experiencing a losing streak.

For the third straight year, UNM golfer Sam Choi has been named to the Ping All-West Region Team. The Lobo senior is one of 25 players named to the team in 2022.