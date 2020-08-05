Sports Desk: New Mexico United’s Chris Wehan garners USL Team of the Week honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with an update on the memorial service of Santa Fe basketball star J.B. White. White was shot and killed over the weekend and an outpouring of condolences have been sent the White family’s way.

The tragic death has captured the attention of a lot of people within the state of New Mexico but due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, J.B.’s family is now asking ProView Networks to stream the memorial service online. Links for the service will be sent out on Wednesday.

Now to soccer, New Mexico United midfielder Chris Wehan has garnered player of the week honors once again. This comes after Wehan scored in his fourth consecutive game since the season restarted, and also recorded an assist in New Mexico United’s 3-0 victory against OKC over the weekend.

New Mexico United will play Phoenix next on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Now to MMA, it is fight week for locally trained fighter Tim Means, as he is set to fight Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. Means is coming off of a loss at UFC Rio Rancho, back in February, but he feels confident coming in against a tough opponent.

“He’s a young hungry guy coming up. I think he has a few fights in the UFC, he’s 9-2, so not a lot of fights on his record, but he’s super athletic. He’s a guy that will get in your face and somewhat look like he wants to fight, but for the most part, he kind of wants to exchange and getaway. But we are in a small cage, a 25-foot cage, for this fight. So, I think we are going to have to meet in the telephone booth and throw down,” said Means.

This fight will mark the 43rd professional appearance for 36-year old Means, and that is a major milestone. Means is happy with where he is but says that his time as a professional fighter has gone by fast.

“It’s gone by fast. You know, I have met so many cool people along the way, athletes and I think one of the coolest individuals that actually kind of shocked me when I saw him was Gordan Ramsay. You know, I was like whoa that’s Ramsay sitting right there cage side. So, for a high school drop out that only finished his sophomore year of high school, I have gotten to see a great life, trials and tribulations, cool sunsets, and comets and meteors and now we have aliens. You know, it’s just a crazy year. So, I am happier than heck with where we are at right now,” said Means.

Means will be the main event on the preliminary card of this UFC Fight Night event, which will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ this Saturday.

Now to football, Clovis High School senior, Jaden Phillips announced on Twitter Monday night that he is recommitting to the University of New Mexico. “So, when I got the offer I was all happy, but then I started second-guessing myself, and I don’t know why, but when I de-committed that was me acting on my own. I talked to my family and stuff and they just opened my eyes and I was like, yeah that’s definitely where I want to be,” said Phillips.

Phillips originally committed to UNM back in May, then de-committed, and then recommitted in August. This is a big get for the Lobos as Jaden is a 6’6 255 LBS athletic tight end for the Wildcats. UNM does have hopes to make him a defensive end in college. UNM now has around 18 hard commits for the class of 2021.

Now let’s finish with Monday’s edition of The Lost Season, as we profile Cibola High School student-athlete Madison Allcorn.

“Hi my name is Madison Allcorn, I am a Cibola graduate from the class of 2020. I will be attending ENMU this fall semester on a track scholarship and I am so excited and thankful, but the day before our first track meet I learned that COVID was going to push back our season. So, I still had hope that we were still going to compete, but not even a month later I learned that COVID had completely taken our season and I was completely devastated because I wanted to go to state. I am still so thankful that I get to compete still at the college level, it’s just devastating that I didn’t have a senior season. But, COVID can still not take away all the memories and all the relationships that I built with my coaches and my friends. I am so thankful for high school sports and especially track because of how many relationships I built,” said Allcorn.