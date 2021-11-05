Sports Desk: New Mexico United, Troy Lesesne part ways

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – He’s the only coach New Mexico United has ever known in its three-year history. Head coach and technical director Troy Lesesne will not sign another contract with the team. Lesesne said he decided to move on after having discussions with New Mexico United owner Troy Lesesne.

Lesesne was voted USL Championship Coach of the Year in 2020 when he led his team to the playoffs despite playing the entire season on the road. Lesesne says he’s not sure what’s next for him but he will miss his coaches, players, fans and the state.

In other sports, Richard Pitino’s era for Lobo men’s basketball starts Friday night. The Lobos are hosting New Mexico Highlands in an exhibition game at The Pit. The game time starts at 7 p.m.

Lobo football is hosting UNLV for homecoming Saturday. The Lobos are hoping to put together back-to-back wins. The Rebels are trying to end an eight-game losing streak. “I promise you that New Mexico was one that they put on their schedule that they can end the losing streak that they’re on,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “Our kids have heard that all week. So, it’s an opportunity to go out there and compete Saturday against a team that I know is going to be hungry for a win.”

That game time starts at 5 p.m.

New Mexico State is one of four schools that will join Conference USA in July of 2023. Liberty, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State are the other three schools joining the league. Conference USA is dealing with nine members leaving the league. The new additions should make CUSA viable as a league.

The Academy Chargers are champions of boys Class 4A soccer again. The Chargers, as the number two seed, outlasted top seed Lovington 3-2 in double overtime to win the title. Hope Christian derailed top seed St. Pius’ attempt for a threepeat in girls 4A. Hope won the match 2-1. There is a new champion in girls Class 5A. The top seed Cibola defeated last year’s champion Carlsbad 1-0.