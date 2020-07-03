Sports Desk: New Mexico United to resume USL season at Colorado Springs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The USL Championship announced opening weekend games marking the resumption of its season Thursday. New Mexico United will start the season on the road at Colorado Springs Switchback FC.

“I really can’t believe it’s already here,” said New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval. New Mexico United and Colorado Springs were scheduled for a preseason game before COVID-19 put the season on pause. Bad weather canceled the preseason match, now they get to finally meet.

“It’s a new coach this year and Alan Koch is someone who has done well both in the USL and MLS,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “They’ve also added a number of new players. I think Colorado Springs will be a team that looks a little different than what we knew last season. I’m sure they’re going to be really well prepared as will we though.”

New Mexico United has seven road games on the schedule and eight at home. Due to Isotopes Park not being available, New Mexico United will play home games at the University of New Mexico Soccer and Track complex. Playing at home would not be an option at the moment. State health guidelines due to COVID-19 calls for out of state visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

Opposing teams would not be able to meet that requirement. New Mexico United could have time on their side because the schedule doesn’t call for a home game until a little more than a month away. “It gives us a little more time to see how things develop,” said New Mexico United owner Peter Trevisani. “Things could get better or things to get worse. We have to be prepared for everything.” The first home game is July 29.

In other sports news, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm had a very tense Wednesday. Holm’s best friend, her dog, escaped from home and was not found until the wee hours of the morning. Holm and River were reunited after the mini Aussie was spotted near the woods. Holm was moved by the outpouring of support as random people on social media and in the community helped her look for the dog. Holm credits the Nextdoor app for helping to finally find the dog.

Lastly, Andrew Garcia was counting on his senior year of high school baseball to help him land a college scholarship. The now Socorro High graduate didn’t get his wish, but he did get time in The Lost Season.