Sports Desk: New Mexico United to play ‘home’ game in Colorado Springs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Mexico United has spent the entire USL Championship season on the road. That will change, slightly, September 19 when New Mexico United host Colorado Springs Switchback FC at Wiedner Field in Colorado Springs.

New Mexico United has rented out the place for a home game and will be in charge. The team will make 1,000 tickets available to fans hoping to see the match. Fans who donated season tickets back to the club this year will have the first shot at the tickets that will go on sale Thursday. Fans will have to social distance and wear masks. The latest public health order allows New Mexicans to travel to and from Colorado without a 14-day quarantine.

“We were hoping to have a home game with no fans, that still hasn’t been approved,” said Trevisani. “We figured, you know, we have an opportunity to go across the border to Colorado where they have a low positivity rate and safely hold an event. So, we felt like if those are the ingredients we have to bake the cake than that is what we are going to use to bake the cake.”

There is a chance the team will use a venue outside of New Mexico to host another home game, especially in the postseason. “Is it ideal, no, but we have to get creative,” said Trevisani. “We have to think outside the box, you know, and Colorado has been great. I know we’re competing on the field, but they’re trying to accommodate us off the field. We can talk to El Paso about potentially using their stadium which could help especially. Maybe we use both so we have a little more accessibility.”

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday for a noon match against Real Monarchs SLC.

In other sports, it’s fight week for Jackson and Wink trained fighter Michelle Waterson. Waterson and Angela Hill are the main events at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas Saturday.

“I know she’s game,” said Waterson. “She always takes fights because she loves to fight. That’s what you can expect, two-game women going into the octagon and leaving it all on the line.” Both fighters are former Invicta FC champions.

The Mountain West is still considering all of its options when it comes to returning back to competitive play safely.

Eloy Medina is excited to be a member of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program. The West Mesa graduate is glad UNM gave him an opportunity to walk on. Medina averaged over 20 points and more than five rebounds per game for the Mustangs last season.

Alex Bregman returned to the Houston Astros lineup Tuesday. The two-time, all-star, and Albuquerque Academy grad had been out since August 20. Bregman missed 17 games due to a hamstring injury.

Jennifer Brady has advanced to the U.S. Open semifinals after defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-3 and 6-2.

