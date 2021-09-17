Sports Desk: New Mexico United still hopeful on making the postseason

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United will return to the pitch on Saturday when they host Real Monarchs. New Mexico is in sixth place in the Western Conference Mountain Division, only four points away from fourth place and a postseason berth. With only 10 regular-season games remaining, now is the time to string together a few victories to reach the postseason.

New Mexico knows that needs to happen, but chooses not to make it the main focus. “If you frame things like we have to or we need to then it’s piling a lot of unnecessary pressure on anybody,” said midfielder Daniel Bruce. “We want to win every game we play. Of course, there is pressure to finish the season well. We welcome that. That’s something that we want.”

Saturday’s game between New Mexico United and the Real Monarchs starts at 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

In other sports news, they are double-digit underdogs prepared to play in a hostile environment. The UNM Lobos football team is looking at playing nationally-ranked Texas A&M as an opportunity.

“We’re going against a great opponent who is one of the best football teams in the country and one of the hardest environments to play,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “That’s fine. That’s why you do this. Those are the games that we want to play and compete in.” Both teams are hoping to get to 3-0 on the season. The Lobos are 4-0 dating back to last season.

Texas A&M has won 11 straight games dating back to last season. If they get to a twelfth victory, it will be the program’s longest winning streak in 29 years. The Lobos would love nothing more than to deny the Aggies and shock the college football world along the way. “We’re doing way better than last year, for sure,” said Lobos defensive lineman Joey Noble. “We just got to keep playing our game, all over the ball, bad intentions and just keep them out of the end zone. So, we’re going to bring it.”

New Mexico State is hopeful that they will get their first win of the season Saturday. The Aggies are hosting South Carolina State, an FCS team that Aggies head coach Doug Martin said is very talented, especially at the linebacker position. ” You can watch the Clemson game and see them get off the blocks against Clemson, make tackles and run step for step with Clemson, who we all know has athletes,” said Martin. “We will not have any talent edge. I know everybody thinks FCS, FBS. We don’t have any talent edge over South Carolina State. They are as good or better than we are talent-wise. So, it’s going to be a task.”

Saturdays’ game in Las Cruces starts at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys will try to get their first win of the season Sunday when at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys lost their best pass rusher, Demarcus Lawrence to a broken foot and will have to deal with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert without him.

New Mexico Ice Wolves is off to their best start in franchise history. The Ice Wolves are 3-0 after defeating Minot Minotauros 3-1. The Ice Wolves return to the ice for another road game Saturday. Their first home game is scheduled for October 15 at Outpost Arena.

The New Mexico Runners Arena Soccer team is holding open tryouts Saturday and Sunday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Tryouts on Saturday start at 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Players interested will have to pay a $50 registration fee.